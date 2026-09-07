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Diljit Dosanjh asks foreign fan to not put his name besides ‘Ik Onkar’ at Italy concert. Watch
At his recent concert in Italy, singer Diljit Dosanjh humbly corrected a foreign fan over placing his name beside the sacred Sikh symbol - Ik Onkar.
Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Aura World Tour, winning hearts across Europe and United Kingdom presently. During his latest concert in Italy, the singer left his fans impressed with the most humble gesture. He gently corrected a foreign fan for placing his name with the sacred Sikh symbol ‘Ik Onkar’. The moment of Diljit’s kind deed has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Diljit Dosanjh was seen inviting an international fan on the stage, alongside a female companion. The fan was wearing a custom-printed white T-shirt, with both ‘Ik Onkar’ and Diljit’s name side by side. After noticing the symbol, the singer-actor placed his hand on the T-shirt and tried to explain in English, “This is God… This is very special… and my name together, no, no.” He pointed out that the sacred symbol only belongs to God and should not be put beside his own name.
Diljit also observed the fan’s innocent intentions as he instantly turned to the audience and defended him in Punjabi. “I respect your feelings. Inhe pata nahi, maaf kar do please (He didn’t know, please forgive him). But I respect you… Ek Onkar, mere walon saare ek ne (To me, everyone is one),” he told the audience.
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The foreign fan also apologised and explained his mistake in the comments section of an Instagram video from the concert. “it was an unexpected and surreal moment. I didn’t realize Diljit’s name was so close to the ੴ symbol when making the shirt. I didn’t mean any harm, actually ੴ means a lot to me since I’ve regularly visited the Gurudwara. My apologies for any trouble I created…,” he wrote.
The heartwarming clip soon went viral on social media, with fans expressing love for the G.O.A.T singer’s humbleness and dignity. “DILJIT DOSANJH PAJI IS AN EMOTION,” a user wrote. Another fan commented, “He is so humble. That is why he is at the highest heights.. Bless him.” “Diljit bhaji is truly so, so great.. But also look at the other guy’s innocence—that’s what makes this moment so precious,” a third comment read.
Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh was earlier in Prague, before reaching Milan in Italy. Prior to that, the singer was in Berlin for another stop on his Aura Tour.
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