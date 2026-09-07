Diljit Dosanjh asks foreign fan to not put his name besides ‘Ik Onkar’ at Italy concert. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Aura World Tour, winning hearts across Europe and United Kingdom presently. During his latest concert in Italy, the singer left his fans impressed with the most humble gesture. He gently corrected a foreign fan for placing his name with the sacred Sikh symbol ‘Ik Onkar’. The moment of Diljit’s kind deed has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh was seen inviting an international fan on the stage, alongside a female companion. The fan was wearing a custom-printed white T-shirt, with both ‘Ik Onkar’ and Diljit’s name side by side. After noticing the symbol, the singer-actor placed his hand on the T-shirt and tried to explain in English, “This is God… This is very special… and my name together, no, no.” He pointed out that the sacred symbol only belongs to God and should not be put beside his own name.