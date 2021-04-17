scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Dil Hai Deewana: Arjun Kapoor has moves but Rakul Preet Singh is a misfit in this Darshan Raval number

Dil Hai Deewana, sung by Darshan Raval and written by Shabbir Ahmed, stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The beats of the song are groovy but the lyrics and video of the song are not up to the mark.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2021 4:28:16 pm
Arjun Kapoor Rakul Preet songDil Hai Deewana song released on Saturday. (Photo: T-series/YouTube)

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s much-awaited track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ is out. The 5 minutes and 34 seconds video is like a short film that has Arjun playing an employee who dreams of taking Rakul, his boss, out for dinner. However, Arjun’s co-employee tells him how Rakul is into bad boys so, Arjun takes it as a challenge and turns into a ‘bad boy’ who has some moves.

The moment the music starts, you hear ‘Dina Dhin Dha’ which scares you with the thought that this might be a remix of ‘One Two Ka Four’ but thankfully, it is not. Sung by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan, ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ is a peppy track that eventually grows on you. However, visually, it is not all that great. Arjun manages to keep us hooked with his stylish avatar and nice moves but Rakul doesn’t fit well in the space. Although, she has her fashion game on-point, she looks a tad bit uncomfortable.

The lyrics of the song, written by Shabbir Ahmed, are a bit silly. We see Rakul lip-syncing to “Lagta padhega tujhe firse padhana, A for Apple, B se Banana” and Arjun performing on “Blood mein hai pressure jisse kehte hai BP, isko tu na badhana.”

Soon, the song ends and there is a short dialogue exchange between Rakul and Arjun. Rakul enters her cabin and finds Arjun dancing. She listens to his heartbeat and says, “Guts ki dhadkan kaisi hoti hai sun rahi thi.” She, as an employer, suspends Arjun for two weeks and cuts his pay as well. But as he is exiting the cabin, she asks “Now that you are jobless, how about dinner and dance tonight?”

Interestingly, Arjun and Rakul’s song has come before the release of their Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson.

