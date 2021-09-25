Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai: Mouni Roy romances Jubin Nautiyal in middling love track

There will never be enough renditions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic “Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai”. The latest is from T-Series, which got singer Jubin Nautiyal to lead the vocals in their take on the popular song. The song, launched on Saturday, has been composed by Meet Bros, who also feature in the video.

While Jubin’s voice has its own charm, the music fails to spark any emotion and ends up as a yet-another romantic single from T-Series. In fact, it sounds like an extension of Jubin’s previous hit, “Kutti Mohabbat”, which is also produced by T-Series. “Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai” has been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The four-minute-long video features Jubin awkwardly romancing Mouni Roy. The singer’s stiffness is quite apparent as he tries to strike a chemistry with the actor, showing his obvious limitations as a screen performer. The video also features actor Gurmeet Choudhary and Himansh Kohli, both surprisingly wasted in the song.

Recently, Mouni and Jubin appeared on Madhuri Dixit’s reality show Dance Deewane 3 to promote the song. Mouni and Madhuri also performed on the latter’s popular track “Mai Ni Mai” from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!