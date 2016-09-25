Difficult to make album these days, says Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh gave his fans a surprise by releasing the new Do You Know music video one day before its actual release date. Diljit Dosanjh gave his fans a surprise by releasing the new Do You Know music video one day before its actual release date.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has come up with his new single “Do You Know”, says it has become very difficult to make an album nowadays.

“My new single ‘Do You Know’ is a romantic song. After ‘Ek kudi’ from ‘Udta Punjab’, this is the first track that I am releasing. Most of my songs are beat numbers, but this is proper romantic track. It’s a Punjabi song,” Diljit told IANS.

“I believe it has become very difficult to make an album these days. After making an album, promoting it is even tougher. After spending so much, how will you get the recovery,” added the singer, who rocked Delhi-NCR with his performance at Radio Mirchi’s Mirchi Live-in Concert in Gurgaon recently.

Diljit’s “Do You Know”, independently produced by his new label, is shot in Los Angeles. Its video is directed by Mark Stauback, who had earlier directed the Travie McCoy’s chartbuster song “Billionaire” featuring guest vocals from Bruno Mars.

A lot of Punjabi singers have come into the Indian music scene of late. This makes Diljit happy. He also feels Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has made it big in Bollywood, deserves every bit of his success.

“Honey Singh is a very hardworking guy, so he deserves all the success. The fame that he got over the years, he deserves it. So I am happy for him. I don’t look at him as competition because I have never tried in Hindi music at all. I can do acting and I am a Punjabi music folk lover… I have never tried to make Hindi songs,” he said.

