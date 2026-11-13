Dhvani Bhanushali gets engaged to ‘cupcake’ Yash Bhanushali, flaunts diamond ring

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali announced her engagement on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of a special new chapter in her life. The “Vaaste” singer took to her Instagram to share a series of romantic pictures with her boyfriend, Yash Bhanushali, and revealed that she has said yes to him.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Dhvani wrote, “Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss (sic)”. Along with the announcement, she shared a series of photos capturing their romantic moments.

Take a look at Dhvani Bhanushali’s Instagram post with Yash Bhanushali:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

In one of the pictures, Dhvani Bhanushali is seen embracing her fiance Yash Bhanushali, as she proudly flaunts her engagement ring, with the couple posing against a beautiful sunset by a lake. The photo captures the singer holding her hand towards the camera, putting her sparkling ring in focus. In another photo, the couple can be seen sharing a warm embrace, as they embark on their life’s new chapter.

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As per Yash’s Instagram account, he owns an esports and talent management company, and also works as a photographer. His social media account has several photos of him and Dhvani from their outings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Bhanushali (@yashbhanushali2112)

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About Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali is a young singer, who shot to fame with her 2019 song “Vaaste”. She has also lent her voice to several popular Bollywood tracks, including “Dilbar” from Satyameva Jayate, “Leja Re”, “Duniyaa” from Luka Chuppi, “Psycho Saiyaan” from Saaho and “Nayan” with Jubin Nautiyal.