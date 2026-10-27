Dhurandhar’s music earned Rs 350 cr: Kapil Sharma asks Shashwat Sachdev if he regrets less fee

Shashwat Sachdev, the music composer of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and took the audience through the music creation of the film. He also talked about his collaboration with director Aditya Dhar and the process of creating its songs, and its music earning Rs 350 crore.

During the show, the host, Kapil Sharma asked Shashwat if he regretted charging less for the music after learning that the music alone of Dhurandhar earned Rs 350 crore. The musician responded, “No No, this thought never crossed my mind.”

Archana Puran Singh then took a dig at Kapil and said, “Not everybody thinks like you, Kapil.” The host hit back at Archana with his signature ‘Baba ji ka thullu‘ pose and remarked, “Look who’s talking!”