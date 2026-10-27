Dhurandhar’s music earned Rs 350 cr: Kapil Sharma asks Shashwat Sachdev if he regrets less fee

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Shashwat Sachdev, the music composer of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and took the audience through the music creation of the film. He also talked about his collaboration with director Aditya Dhar and the process of creating its songs, and its music earning Rs 350 crore.
During the show, the host, Kapil Sharma asked Shashwat if he regretted charging less for the music after learning that the music alone of Dhurandhar earned Rs 350 crore. The musician responded, “No No, this thought never crossed my mind.”
Archana Puran Singh then took a dig at Kapil and said, “Not everybody thinks like you, Kapil.” The host hit back at Archana with his signature ‘Baba ji ka thullu‘ pose and remarked, “Look who’s talking!”
Shashwat Sachdev then explained that the music rights for Dhurandhar were with Sa Re Ga Ma. He continued by talking about Aditya Dhar‘s brilliance and how the director plans the music while writing the film. “Aditya writes the songs in the script itself, its placement and how it would be done. For a composer, this is such a big blessing.”
Kapil observed that Shashwat was giving lengthier answers during the conversation, and prompted him to joke that he now understood why Dhurandhar was such a long film.
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Kapil then asked Shashwat whether it was true that the music had not been completed until the day of the music launch. Explaining the process, the composer said that he sees music as an extension of the film he is making with the director. “I am not just making music, I am making a film with my director. As and when the film inches towards its completion, we realise that we can do something more to enhance the music. This is a world where you don’t know where to stop; we are not making music, we are chasing something else. We are still mixing and mastering the music and replacing it for Netflix; we are still trying to improve the songs because the process doesn’t end after the film’s release.”
Talking about Dhurandhar’s box office collection, overall, the sequel minted Rs 1,813.39 crore, and the first installment earned Rs 1,307.35 crore. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.