‘I won’t sing until women feel safe’: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas halts concert, asks security to kick out men misbehaving during performance

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas paused her Delhi concert when she spotted two men misbehaving with women in the crowd.

Feb 11, 2026
Jasmine Sandlas calls out men who were making women feel uncomfortable in the crowd.
The issue around safety of women in public places, especially during music concerts, has been gaining more attention with the increasing ‘concert economy’ of India. Many artists and fans have called out Indian concerts for being extremely unsafe for women. Recently, Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas stopped her Delhi concert mid-way to point out two men, who were misbehaving with women in the crowd.

The ‘Shararat’ singer recently performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The whole crowd was blown away by her entry, while sitting in a palki (palanquin), and dressed in a traditional Indian outfit. As the singer went through her discography, she noticed two men in the crowd who were making women around them uncomfortable. The singer quickly halted her performance and pointed the men out to security.

She could be seen on the stage saying, “Security! Can you please remove these two guys. They are bothering the women.” Then she turned to the crowd in front of her and said in Punjabi, “I won’t sing until the women feel safe.” This received a thundering applause from the crowd who cheered the singer on as the men in question were escorted out of the crowd.

 

A similarly disturbing incident took place during singer Kanika Kapoor’s concert in Meghalaya. In the video that went viral on social media, a man could be seen, who crossed the barricades and climbed the stage to grab Kanika. Fans of the singer and other users on social media berated the security measures as one user wrote on Instagram, “In India, woman are not safe even on stage in front of several people with such a limelight.”

Another wrote, “Agar Dubai mai karta toh 10 saal ki saja hoti (If he would have done this in Dubai, he would have been jailed for 10 years).” Fans also applauded Jasmine for taking a stand during her concert. One user commented, “No foul language. No yelling. No Drama. A basic civic appeal and a stern hand. Hats off to her.”

