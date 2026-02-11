‘I won’t sing until women feel safe’: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas halts concert, asks security to kick out men misbehaving during performance

The issue around safety of women in public places, especially during music concerts, has been gaining more attention with the increasing ‘concert economy’ of India. Many artists and fans have called out Indian concerts for being extremely unsafe for women. Recently, Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas stopped her Delhi concert mid-way to point out two men, who were misbehaving with women in the crowd.

The ‘Shararat’ singer recently performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The whole crowd was blown away by her entry, while sitting in a palki (palanquin), and dressed in a traditional Indian outfit. As the singer went through her discography, she noticed two men in the crowd who were making women around them uncomfortable. The singer quickly halted her performance and pointed the men out to security.