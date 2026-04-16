Dhurandhar 2, Saiyaara playback singer Jubin Nautiyal gets married in private ceremony in Uttarakhand: report

Singer Jubin Nautiyal who sang Aakhri Ishq in Dhurandhar 2 has taken the plunge with his chilhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiApr 16, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Jubin Nautiyal gets marriedJubin Nautiyal gets married in Uttarakhand (Photo: Jubin Nautiyal / Instagram)
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Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, popularly known for his songs in Dhurandhar 2 and Saiyaara, has reportedly tied the knot in his hometown, Uttarakhand. According to a report in Bombay Times, Jubin tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony. The traditional wedding only had family members and very close friends in attendance. Details about Jubin’s wife have not been revealed, and the singer has also not officially announced the news yet.

Jubin Nautiyal gets married: Report

According to the report in Bombay Times, singer Jubin Nautiyal opted for a simple and traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration. Considering Jubin has been a very private person, both Jubin and his partner did not want a large-scale wedding; they were more than happy to celebrate their big day with their dear ones.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28 LIVE Updates

A picture of Jubin and his bride has been circulating online, where the two are seen wearing simple attire. While Jubin is wearing a peach coloured kurta with an emerald neck piece, his bride is also seen color co-ordinated outfit.

 

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About Jubin Nautiyal

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is a celebrated name in Bollywood today. He has sung over 200 songs so far. Hailing from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Jubin began his career after participating in a singing reality show called X Factor India in 2011. He made his debut as a playback singer in Bollywood in 2014 with the film Sonali Cable. In 2015, Jubin had his breakthrough after he sang a song in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, followed by Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

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Jubin’s song “Raatan Lambiyaan” from Shershaah also went on to become a huge hit. Recently, Jubin’s song “Barbaad” in Saiyaara also became quite successful. His latest project includes singing the song “Aakhri Ishq” in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

 

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Other popular songs of Jubin Nautiyal include “Humnava Mere”, “Lut Gaye”, “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu”, etc.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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