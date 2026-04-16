Dhurandhar 2, Saiyaara playback singer Jubin Nautiyal gets married in private ceremony in Uttarakhand: report

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, popularly known for his songs in Dhurandhar 2 and Saiyaara, has reportedly tied the knot in his hometown, Uttarakhand. According to a report in Bombay Times, Jubin tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony. The traditional wedding only had family members and very close friends in attendance. Details about Jubin’s wife have not been revealed, and the singer has also not officially announced the news yet.

Jubin Nautiyal gets married: Report

According to the report in Bombay Times, singer Jubin Nautiyal opted for a simple and traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration. Considering Jubin has been a very private person, both Jubin and his partner did not want a large-scale wedding; they were more than happy to celebrate their big day with their dear ones.