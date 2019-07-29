Dhinchak Pooja releases yet another song

Viral sensation Dhinchak Pooja has released yet another song. Titled “Naach Ke Pagal”, the song has garnered over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Like other Dhinchak Pooja songs, “Naach Ke Paagal” makes little sense. It features her trademark nasal voice with no attempt to sing in tune or even stick to the beat.

Besides the drab performance of the backup dancers, the video also features a man and a child dressed as a skeleton and Spiderman, respectively (go figure!). Pooja’s music video is currently on the 5th spot in the trending section of YouTube India.

Dhinchak Pooja achieved popularity after her song “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” went viral in 2017. Her list of songs also includes “Dilon Ka Shooter”, “Swag Wali Topi” and “Daaru”. Despite widespread criticism of her songs, she still has close to 5 lakh subscribers on her Youtube channel.