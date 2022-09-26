scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar made Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai ‘even better’: ‘They have justified it’

Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma spoke about collaborating with Neha Kakkar on ‘O Sajna’ and also mentioned how the recreated song is better than the original Falguni Pathak number.

falguni pathak, neha kakkarNeha Kakkar has recreated Falguni Pathak's "O Sajna".

Neha Kakkar’s recently released single “O Sajna”, a recreation of Falguni Pathak’s “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai”, has found itself in a sticky situation. While a section of the audience has been grooving on the foot-tapping tunes, many have called out Neha and the team for ‘destroying’ the iconic song. Even Falguni via social media amplified posts criticising Neha and calling for her to be sued. However, the lead cast of the music video — Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma have praised the song and even said that Neha made the original track even better.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Dhanashree mentioned how she has grown up listening to Falguni Pathak’s “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” and loves it. She added that she knew that the song would be loved further after it was recreated. “When we got to know that it’s happening, we were really excited. We know this song is loved and will be further loved if it was recreated. The composers – Neha, Tanishk Bagchi and Jaani have made it even better. They have actually justified what they wanted to do. I am very happy.”

Also Read |Falguni Pathak says she can’t sue Neha Kakkar for remixing her song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’, thanks fans for support

Echoing her thoughts, Priyank Sharma added that he said yes to the song in less than a minute. “It is an iconic song, and they have made it into something commendable. They have justified the iconic-ness of the previous one. I was very excited to know how it will happen. Also, the team was such a beautiful one that we had a lot of fun. All of us, dancers and choreographers have been inspired by Bosco sir and to be able to work with him was like ticking off something big from the checklist. It was actually a pleasure to be a part of O sajna.”

Priyank further said that he knows both Dhanashree Verma and Neha Kakkar and was happy to be in the company of the ‘beautiful ladies’. Dhanashree, on the other hand, said that while she knows Priyanka, she was excited to collaborate with Neha. “I have always wanted to work with her. I love the way she presents herself. This song actually brought all nice people together.”

Also Read |Neha Kakkar addresses backlash to ‘O Sajna’: ‘People are unhappy seeing me happy and successful’

Priyank Sharma was last seen in Puncch Beat 2, while Dhanashree Verma, who’s married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is a choreographer.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 07:54:40 pm
