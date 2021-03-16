Demi Lovato to release new album next month

Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over' album marks her first LP since the 2017 release of "Tell Me You Love Me". (Photo: Instagram/ddlovato)

Pop singer Demi Lovato is coming out with her seventh album titled ‘Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over’ on April 2. Originally called ‘The Art of Starting Over’, the 28-year-old revised the title in the honour of her upcoming tell-all documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

Lovato took to Twitter to share the announcement.

“Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over. #DWTDTAOSO Album out April 2!” she wrote alongside the album’s motion cover.

Album out April 2! Pre-save it here: https://t.co/nfMs1VXHjH pic.twitter.com/jqzqAG96ht — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 16, 2021

The album will contain 19 tracks on its standard edition, plus 3 songs in its deluxe edition.



It also marks her first LP since the 2017 release of “Tell Me You Love Me”.

In between, Lovato released many collaborations “What Other People Say” with Sam Fischer, “Monsters” with Blackbear and “OK Not to Be OK” with Marshmello.

Additionally, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival.

The documentary, which will see the singer open up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018 and lessons in the aftermath, will be available as a four-part series on YouTube on March 23.