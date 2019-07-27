Demi Lovato wants to stay healthy post overdose incident

Singer Demi Lovato is focused on “staying healthy” as she works on her new album, a year after she suffered from a life-threatening drug overdose.

A source close to the singer told People magazine that the 26-year-old pop star is dedicatedly working on the new album, which will be her first since 2017.

In between visits to the recording studio, Lovato “goes for hikes with friends and takes boxing class (in Los Angeles)”, the source said.

On July 24 last year, the singer overdosed on what was reported as an unspecified opioid.

She was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills residence. She was then taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. She remained there for quite some time.

In August, Lovato left the rehabilitation facility in search of additional treatment in Chicago.

Since the incident, the source said, the singer has been keeping a close-knit circle of family and friends around her.

“Demi is very close to her family. She often stays at her mom (Dianna De La Garza’s). She attended (Madison’s) high school graduation in June. Spending time with her family always seems very important to her.

“(She) is surrounding herself with a small group of friends. You can tell that everyone is very protective of her,” it added.