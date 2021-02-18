Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage after drug overdose ‘almost killed’ her in 2018

Demi Lovato revealed more details about her harrowing experience with the overdose and its aftermath. (Photo: Demi Lovato/Instagram)

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has revealed that she has brain damage after a drug overdose almost killed her in 2018. She was hospitalised for two weeks and was subsequently admitted to a rehab facility. She interacted with media on a Television Critics Association panel for a documentary series called Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil. She revealed more details about her harrowing experience with the overdose and its aftermath.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today,” she said. “I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer added, “I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m so grateful that I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side.”

While talking to People, Lovato said that despite all the horror she went through during her recovery, she would not want to change anything about everything that happened post the opioid overdose.

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” she told the publication.

“It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything,” she added.