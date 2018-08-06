Demi Lovato opens up on her drug addiction after overdose

These are Demi Lovato’s first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital. These are Demi Lovato’s first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital.

In her first public comments since an overdose landed her in a hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction. She wrote, “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that fades over time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.” Lovato added.

She also thanked her fans, family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.

The singer-actor has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She has become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

“I will keep fighting,” she said.

Lovato released her first studio album, Don’t Forget, in 2008 and followed it with five more albums.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd