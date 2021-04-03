Demi Lovato’s new single 15 minutes is a dig at her ex? The internet thinks so

American singer Demi Lovato has released a new single called “15 minutes” as a part of her new album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. The song’s lyrics have led her fans to think that it is actually about her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. At any rate, the lyrics are about a disappointed lover who sings about their failed relationship, while also admitting that they too are not faultless.

Lovato began dating Ehrich in early 2020 and the two got engaged in July. But in September 2020, they called off their engagement.

Lovato sings, “Changed your colors so fast, Tried to turn my friends into friends of the past, Always puttin’ you first, could’ve been your future, But you didn’t even care about me like that.”

The 15 minutes in the title appears to be Lovato saying Ehrich used her for 15 minutes of fame.

The chorus goes, “Cause you were looking for fifteen minutes, yeah, And now you got fifteen minutes, yeah, Pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah (Hahaha), Ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance, You got fifteen minutes, Hope you enjoy your fifteen minutes, (Ooh, woah, oh-oh).”

Later, the lyrics go, “I’m not innocent, I know I’m a headache but I’m working on it, It should be an honor, I even had the time to bother, But this is where they sending me our blеssings.”

A few weeks ago, Lovato had revealed that she has brain damage after a drug overdose almost killed her in 2018. She was hospitalised for two weeks and was subsequently admitted to a rehab facility. She interacted with the media on a Television Critics Association panel for a documentary series called Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today,” she said. “I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry,” she revealed.