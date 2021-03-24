Demi Lovato on her 2018 drug overdose episode: ‘I didn’t just overdose, I was also taken advantage of’

Pop singer Demi Lovato in her YouTube documentary Dancing with the Devil has revealed that she did not really think she would overdose after mixing hard drugs like heroin and crack cocaine. The famous singer opened up about her 2018 drug overdose episode which had ended with Lovato in the hospital.

From interrupting a game night to smoking the toxic concoction in a friend’s washroom to trying meth for the first time, Demi Lovato got candid about her unforgettable experience. In the two released episodes of her four-part documentary, Demi Lovato said that she let herself loose after relapsing, adding that she “crossed a line that I had never crossed in the world of addiction.”

“I did drugs I’d never done before. I’d never done meth before, I tried meth. I mixed it with molly, with coke, weed, alcohol, OxyContin. That alone should have killed me,” Demi Lovato is heard saying in the first episode of Dancing with the Devil.

Lovato stated that she was ‘shocked’ to find herself in the hospital after the July 2018 episode. The artiste said she had not expected to overdose by smoking the drugs, thinking one could only overdose after injecting them. “I am not saying that I have not used needles, but that night I wasn’t injecting it, I was smoking it. Which is another reason why I was so shocked when I woke up in the hospital because I was, like, ‘No, I’m not injecting it. I can’t overdose on it’…At the end of the day, if you do too much of anything, it’s gonna kill you,” Lovato said.

What was more of a shock to the singer was realising that she didn’t only overdose, she was also ‘taken advantage of.’ “I didn’t just overdose. I also was taken advantage of…When they found me, I was naked, I was blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” said the singer, whose new album Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over is releasing on April 2.