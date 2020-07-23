Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrcih. (Photo: Demi Lovato/Instagram) Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrcih. (Photo: Demi Lovato/Instagram)

Singer-actor Demi Lovato has gotten engaged to boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich. Lovato and Ehrich took to social media to share the news and also shared a few photos of the proposal.

In a note on Instagram, the Camp Rock actor wrote, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

She added, “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Max Ehrich also shared a note on Instagram, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby.”

It was earlier reported that the couple quarantined together during the onset of coronavirus in Los Angeles.

In 2018, Demi Lovato had described her sexuality as “fluid” and that she was open to dating men and women.

