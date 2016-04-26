Demi Lovato cancels North Carolina gigs in support of LGBT group

Singers Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas have cancelled their joint gigs in North Carolina over the state’s “discriminatory HB2 law”. Singers Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas have cancelled their joint gigs in North Carolina over the state’s “discriminatory HB2 law”.

The newly enacted law allows transgender people certain public restrooms and prevents LBGT individuals to sue over human rights violations in the workplace.

The young singers join artistes like Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Pearl Jam, who called off their performance in a protest against the law.

Lovato, 23, and Jonas released a statement to express their disappointment of the law, reported Aceshowbiz.

Lovato, Jonas along with Mike Posner are tour mates of “Honda Civic Tour: Future Now”.

They were scheduled to play at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte on June 30 and PNC Arena in Raleigh on July 2. The tour will now kick off June 24 in Sunrise, Florida and skip the aforementioned dates.

“After much though and deliberation, we have decided to cancel our Honda Civic Tour: Future Now shows in Raleigh and Charlotte. One of our goals for the tour has always been to create an atmosphere where every single attendee feels equal, included and accepted for who they are,” a statement released on Lovato’s Twitter account read.

“North Carolina’s discriminatory HB2 law is extremely disappointing. It takes away some of the LBGT community’s most basic rights and protections. But we will not allow this to stop us from continuing to make progress for equality and acceptance.”

The note, which was signed by both Lovato and Jonas, 23, continued, “We know the cancellation of these shows is disappointing to our fans. But we trust that you will stand united with us against this hateful law.”

