‘Living my dream’: Deepali Sahay on singing for A R Rahman-Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga

“Aisa din har kalakar ko ek lifetime mein naseeb hona chiye (Every artist deserves to experience such a moment at least once in their lifetime),” Deepali Sahay, the Internet’s current favourite singer, says in an interview with SCREEN. Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to make waves among cinema buffs, and like every other movie, his collaboration with A R Rahman to create another magical album is winning plaudits on social media.

Though “Maskara”, the promotional song of the movie, earlier prompted a wave of reels, “Tere Paas Main” seemingly touched hearts. The song plays during a poignant moment in the film when Keenu (Vedang Raina) travels to Sargodha in search of Jiya (Sharvari Wagh), six years after India-Pakistan’s Partition.

Penned by Irshad Kamil, not only does “Tere Paas Main” satiate the melancholy in complicated relationships–given the barrage of reels floating on Instagram– but it also revived Deepali Sahay’s musical career. Nearly two decades after becoming the runner-up of Indian Idol 3, the Bihar-born singer bagged her first Bollywood hit with the Oscar-winning musician.

“Then (19 years ago), I said one line which is so true even today. Aisa lag rha hai jaise hum apne sapne ko jee rhe hain (It feels like I am living my dream,” Deepali says, adding, “It’s like a dream come true, but in flesh and bone, I am living it.”

When A R Rahman followed Deepali Sahay on Instagram

Born in a family of policemen, Deepali has been vigorously promoting Bhojpuri folk music through her independent projects. From Chhath Puja songs to wedding melodies, the singer is reframing the generic narrative the country has for the Bhojpuri music industry. However, her consistency on social media and music made A R Rahman discover her, eventually turning her birthday wish into reality.

Sharing the pinch-me-moment, Deepali noted that her birthday falls on the same day as Rahman’s. “I get a following on Instagram, and I see a notification, ‘A R Rahman started following you…So, I got the biggest gift on my birthday,” she shares.

“That night, my husband (“Munni Badnam Hui” singer Aishwarya Nigam), asked me, “Tell me if Rahman sir calls you, what is it that you want to do with him?” and I told him I so wish that Rahman sir chooses me for an Imtiaz Ali film,” Deepali says.

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A month later, the singer’s mobile phone rang, and her birthday wish was granted when Rahman’s team contacted her and called her to Chennai to record the song, which has become an earworm now. “I went to his home studio Panchatan (in Chennai). I recorded the first version of the song, and for six months they kept working on that version,” Deepali says.

“We kept working on the song on and off. We used to sit in the studio late night…we would attempt fresh lyrics. They would hear it and then probably Irshad sir would make changes,” Deepali shares, adding that she hadn’t met Rahman by then and recorded the song with his assistant, Hiral.

Meeting one’s icon is undoubtedly one of those moments that feels almost unreal. Deepali had a similar feeling when she met Rahman two months after recording “Tere Paas Main.” However, it was Rahman who broke the ice for her. “I was so nervous. What do you say to someone like Rahman sir?” she recalls.

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“I didn’t even dare to ask; what made you call me! He only approached and told me “Deepali, that song has come out wonderful,” the singer says. “There was a time when it was just both of us in the studio and he said, “Deepali, come, let’s jam. And once you see Rahman sir sitting on his grand piano, once he starts playing, something divine happens,” she adds.

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Despite gaining recognition with the singing reality show and hosting the very next season, it took 19 years–to be precise–for Deepali to bag her ‘big break’. Reflecting on her Indian Idol days and how it all began, the singer shared that she went to Uttar Pradesh to audition for the reality show. “I was just a girl from Patna,” she says.

“I reached where I reached. I became the finalist…But, the thing is that we live in our city, our small town, we are shining there, and we think we are the best. But, once you land in Mumbai you realise where you are and who you are,” Deepali says.

Talking about hosting Indian Idol 4 with Meiyang Chang, she revealed that Mini Mathur got pregnant, following which the makers chose the duo as hosts. “They were looking for a replacement and they thought Deepali and Chang make a good jodi (pair), so let’s use them as hosts. So I think, I just got lucky and then I got an opportunity to act and I acted. I am a professional actor for past 10-15 years,” she shares.

Deepali grew up in a joint family of policemen, lawyers, doctors, et al. However, she remembers that she was a “ziddi” girl, who wanted to be the jack of all trades just like the legendary Kishore Kumar. “I was very fortunate to be born where I was born because I was living with 30 people under one roof with one kitchen. That actually builds you in a different way,” she shares.

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“They (Deepali’s parents) would also feed us with lot of confidence…Inspite of being in a situation where girls where not very free, not very flamboyant, I was that one child who was very ziddi (stubborn) and I used to get everything that I want,” Deepali recalls.

Speaking about her further projects, Deepali wishes to come back with another Rahman song. “I hope, and I wish, and I pray that I come back with another Rahman song,” she concludes.