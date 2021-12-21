Dance Meri Rani song out: Nora Fatehi kills it with her moves in this Guru Randhawa song, watch

After winning hearts with her performance in Satymeva Jayate 2 song ‘Kusu Kusu,’ Nora Fatehi is back. This time, she has collaborated with Guru Randhawa for his new track ‘Dance Meri Rani’, which released on Tuesday. The song features Nora as a mermaid and Guru acts as an explorer. As soon as Guru touches her, she transforms into a human. And what happens next is pure entertainment as Nora takes over the screen to perform her best moves. There is not a single moment in the 3.42 seconds video when you can take your eyes off Nora. Choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, Nora never lets the vibe of the song drop even for a second. Guru Randhawa has also done a commendable job as the track comes off as a perfect party track for this festive season. ‘Dance Meri Rani’ marks Nora and Guru’s second track after their chartbuster song ‘Naach Meri Rani.’

Watch Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa in ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said in a statement, “With ‘Dance Meri Rani’ we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It’s a foot tapping number that has been picturized very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour.”

“As an artist, I always strive to deliver diverse content that impresses the audience. The public today is very aware, so it is very important that we treat them with something new and interesting always,” Nora said, adding, “I’m grateful to all the love people across the world showered on ‘Nach Meri Rani’ and I felt responsible to my audience to take ‘Dance Meri Rani’ to one step higher, and hence, we have ensured to present an amalgamation of cultures, aesthetics and foot-tapping tunes making the song an audio as well as a visual treat.”

“The visuals in the song are absolutely stunning. We really wanted to push the envelope with this one, both in terms of the visuals and the choreography. We’ve also introduced a new dance style in ‘Dance Meri Rani’ so audiences have a lot to look forward to with this track,” director Bosco Leslie Martis said.

The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Rashmi Virag. The song has been sung by Guru and Zahrah S Khan. The track has released a few days after some photos of Nora and Guru went viral on the social media platforms. The two were seen chilling together in Goa, which sparked rumours that the two are dating each other. However, while Nora and Guru did not respond to the rumours, they had shared the stills from their new song to put the speculations to rest and confirm that the two were seeing each other for work.