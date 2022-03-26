Daler Mehndi buys virtual real estate in Metaverse, names it ‘Balle Balle Land’

March 26, 2022 5:39:02 pm
Singer Daler Mehndi recently announced that he has bought virtual real estate on the Indian Metaverse platform called PartyNite. He has named the property Balle Balle Land.
PartyNite, a made in India Metaverse platform, allows users to create customisable avatars of themselves, sell or buy NFTs, dance, listen to music, hang out and party with others. The Metaverse is an interconnected virtual 3D universe that was first a sci-fi concept, before being implemented in products like Second Life. Balle Balle Land will have a paintball arena and the Daler Mehndi Store, where fans can buy merchandise (also virtual) as NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
He shared a video showcasing the Balle Balle Land, which involves an amusement park-like arched entrance capped by a giant golden statue of the artiste. Balle Balle Land is a small part of the larger universe.
Mehndi wrote in the caption of his post, “Inside Daler Mehndi’s Balle Balle Land | The Daler Mehndi Store @thedalermehndistore. PartyNite, India का अपना Metaverse (India’s very own Metaverse), is all set to launch Daler Mehndi’s Balle Balle Land. Larger than life Daler Mehndi avatar will inaugurate Balle Balle Land. Special Paintball arena is planned. The Daler Mehndi Store will soon open here. Balle Balle Land Passport NFT will also be dropped during this event. Future events, music concerts will happen in this land.”
Earlier, on Holi, Daler Mehndi had claimed in an Instagram update that he became the first Indian to perform in the Metaverse.
