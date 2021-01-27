Daler Mehndi: Tunak Tunak Tun is a huge hit in South Korea

Singer Daler Mehndi’s foot-tapping chartbusters “Tunak Tunak Tun”, “Bolo Tara Rara”, “Dardi Rab Rab Kardi”, “Ho Jayegi Balle Balle” among others are still popular among fans of Punjabi music. With his latest track “Ishq Nachave”, Daler Mehndi aims to give his fans another hit dance number.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Daler Mehndi shared that his fans “kept requesting for a dance number.” He said, “My fans said that I give a hit song for Bollywood every single year and for the last couple of years, these have been motivational songs. My fans kept requesting for a dancing number like Tunak Tun Tun, Dardi Rab Rab, Balle Balle. So, I prepared Ishq Nachave for them.”

Talking about “Ishq Nachave”, the veteran singer said, “My music is such that you can enjoy it with your family. It is a neat and clean song. This song is the perfect start to 2021 as it will help people in getting over their pain and misery.” He shared that 165 instruments have been used in the song.

Daler Mehndi also opened up about his musical legacy. The “Ho Gayi Teri Balle Balle” singer said that his songs work with listeners because of their “purity”. “It is only purity that connects with the listeners’ soul. That is the reason why language, age, borders, nothing becomes a barrier in the songs’ success,” he said.

With respect to crossing language barriers, the Dangal singer mentioned that “Tunak Tunak Tun” is “a huge hit in South Korea. I feel very blessed that the audience has loved me so much.” Mehndi also sang the title track of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali in all three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and he mentions that “all of them were loved by fans.”

“Tunak Tunak Tun” has over 164 million views on YouTube, and he believes that the only reason for the song’s success is its quality. He also addressed the trend of fake views and said that he “can’t be a fake person.” “It is a trend these days that singers and artistes upload their music videos and get fake views and likes. I can’t be a fake person. People should organically talk about Ishq Nachave. Only then it is fun,” he concluded.