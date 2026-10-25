Daler Mehndi’s son clarifies ‘superhit hain’ remark as family deals with aftermath

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Daler Mehndi’s son Gurdeep Mehndi recently took to social media to clarify his remarks about his father’s health, made at an event in Mumbai. Speaking to IANS at the PTC Punjabi Music Awards, Gurdeep gave a cheeky response when asked about his father’s health following the incident. He said, “Ekdum first class! Superhit hain, aur best of luck!”
In the Instagram post, Gurdeep also shared that the family is “stressed” after the veteran singer was humiliated on stage by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal last week.
Gurdeep Mehndi’s clarification
Gurdeep Mehndi took to his Instagram handle on Sunday evening to share a selfie video with the caption, “Rab Rakha (God bless) (folded hands emoji). He addressed his recent statement about the incident and said, “It was very unfortunate. I was out of India back then, so I flew back and asked, ‘Papaji, how are you doing?’ He said, with that Punjabi positive nature intact, ‘Puttar, ekdum first class!'”
He then clarified his tone at the Mumbai event and said that, contrary to his jovial response, the family is quite “stressed”. “I just said that at an event very casually, like a Punjabi guy. That news took a completely different turn. Obviously, we are stressed. We are dealing with it together like a family,” he added.
Gurdeep also thanked the fans and members of the film industry, who came out in Daler Mehndi’s support, including his chachaji (uncle) and singer Mika Singh. He signed off with his father’s favourite greeting, “Rab rakhan!” Several film industry members sent their best wishes in the comment section, including actor Rahul Dev and singer Abhijeet Sawant, who wrote, “Daler sir is my idol (red heart emoji).”
What happened to Daler Mehndi?
Last week, when Daler Mehndi was performing during Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, a cultural evening organised by the Uttarakhand government in Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal took to the stage and expressed displeasure over the singer’s disoriented performance, even suggesting that the 59-year-old was drunk.
However, the next day, Mika took to his Instagram handle and claimed that his elder brother doesn’t drink at all. He even vowed that he’d quit singing if anyone can prove Daler Mehndi drinks. He also revealed that Daler underwent surgery right before his performance in Uttarakhand, which may have affected his performance.
Later in the week, Uniyal said the artiste should have informed in advance that he was unwell. “After inviting him, when it became apparent on stage that he was only lip-syncing and not singing, I, being a local representative there and also associated with the organising committee, felt the pressure from people who wanted this to be questioned,” he told PTI.
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Other members from the film industry who extended their support to Daler Mehndi after the controversy were actors Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Kapil Sharma, and Vir Das and singers Badshah, Palash Sen, Alisha Chinai, and Ila Arun among others. However, singer Sona Mohapatra argued that the audience at the event also deserved some accountability irrespective of Daler’s health and stature.