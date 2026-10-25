Daler Mehndi’s son clarifies ‘superhit hain’ remark as family deals with aftermath

Daler Mehndi’s son Gurdeep Mehndi recently took to social media to clarify his remarks about his father’s health, made at an event in Mumbai. Speaking to IANS at the PTC Punjabi Music Awards, Gurdeep gave a cheeky response when asked about his father’s health following the incident. He said, “Ekdum first class! Superhit hain, aur best of luck!”

In the Instagram post, Gurdeep also shared that the family is “stressed” after the veteran singer was humiliated on stage by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal last week.

Gurdeep Mehndi’s clarification

Gurdeep Mehndi took to his Instagram handle on Sunday evening to share a selfie video with the caption, “Rab Rakha (God bless) (folded hands emoji). He addressed his recent statement about the incident and said, “It was very unfortunate. I was out of India back then, so I flew back and asked, ‘Papaji, how are you doing?’ He said, with that Punjabi positive nature intact, ‘Puttar, ekdum first class!'”