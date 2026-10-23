Daler Mehndi’s son on singer’s health amid Uttarakhand concert row: ‘He’s first class’

Amid the controversy over Daler Mehndi’s recent performance at a Navratri event in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, on the evening of Sunday, October 18, his son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has shared an update on the singer-songwriter’s health. Confirming that Daler is doing well, Gurdeep, however, refrained from addressing the controversy directly.

In a conversation with news agency IANS, Gurdeep broke his silence on the matter and responded to concerns regarding his father’s health. “He is first class, fantastic, super hit, and best of luck,” Gurdeep said.

Suanshu Khurana writes | Daler Mehndi’s audience was owed a performance. And he was owed respect

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What happened at the Uttarakhand event?

For the unversed, Daler’s recent performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair ran into trouble after Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted it halfway through, alleging that the singer was drunk and not singing well despite charging a hefty amount. He also criticised Daler for allegedly lip-syncing and not singing live.