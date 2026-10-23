Daler Mehndi’s son on singer’s health amid Uttarakhand concert row: ‘He’s first class’

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Amid the controversy over Daler Mehndi’s recent performance at a Navratri event in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, on the evening of Sunday, October 18, his son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has shared an update on the singer-songwriter’s health. Confirming that Daler is doing well, Gurdeep, however, refrained from addressing the controversy directly.
In a conversation with news agency IANS, Gurdeep broke his silence on the matter and responded to concerns regarding his father’s health. “He is first class, fantastic, super hit, and best of luck,” Gurdeep said.
Suanshu Khurana writes | Daler Mehndi’s audience was owed a performance. And he was owed respect
What happened at the Uttarakhand event?
For the unversed, Daler’s recent performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair ran into trouble after Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted it halfway through, alleging that the singer was drunk and not singing well despite charging a hefty amount. He also criticised Daler for allegedly lip-syncing and not singing live.
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This soon sparked controversy, as many — including celebrities — split into two groups and attacked each other over what they deemed disrespectful. Meanwhile, stars like Rajpal Yadav said, “Daler Mehndi does not drink,” and noted that the singer had been unwell, which may have contributed to his allegedly poor performance.
Mika Singh slams minister’s behaviour
Daler’s brother, singer-rapper Mika Singh, also reacted sharply to Uniyal’s behaviour. Quote-tweeting a clip showing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commenting on the controversy, Mika wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Nowadays, even in schools, people exercise so much caution when scolding or reprimanding children. Yet, in Uttarakhand, the way your minister called Daler Mehndi ji onto the stage and spoke so rudely to him — is that right? What kind of justice is this?”
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Asserting that he has nothing but respect for Pushkar Singh Dhami and love for Uttarakhand, Mika continued, “However, such behaviour towards an artist is completely unacceptable. Daler ji came to honour his commitment and performed for a full 1 hour and 30 minutes. As far as I know, Sunanda Sharma ji was also booked for this event, but perhaps for some reason, she couldn’t make it. Daler ji fulfilled his responsibility and entertained the audience.”
He added, “Artists are human beings too. They also deserve dignity and respect. If there was any grievance, it could have been addressed respectfully. Dhami sahab, you are like a brother to me and a sensible person. I hope you will understand this matter and ensure that no artist’s dignity is compromised. We love Uttarakhand, but the respect of artists is equally important.”
आजकल स्कूलों में भी बच्चों को डाँटने-फटकारने को लेकर इतनी सावधानी बरती जाती है, लेकिन उत्तराखंड में आपके मंत्री जी ने दलेर मेहंदी जी को मंच पर बुलाकर जिस तरह इतनी रूडली बात की, क्या यह सही है? यह कहाँ का इंसाफ़ है?
@pushkardhami जी, हम सब आपकी इज़्ज़त करते हैं और उत्तराखंड से बहुत प्यार करते हैं। ❤️🙏 लेकिन किसी कलाकार के साथ इस तरह का व्यवहार बिल्कुल सही नहीं है।
दलेर जी अपनी कमिटमेंट निभाने आए थे और उन्होंने पूरे 1 घंटा 30 मिनट परफॉर्म किया। जहाँ तक मुझे जानकारी है, इस कार्यक्रम के लिए सुनंदा शर्मा जी को भी बुक किया गया था, लेकिन शायद किसी वजह से वह नहीं आ पाईं। दलेर जी ने अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी निभाई और दर्शकों का मनोरंजन किया।
कलाकार भी इंसान होते हैं। उनकी भी इज़्ज़त और सम्मान होना चाहिए। अगर कोई शिकायत थी, तो उसे सम्मानपूर्वक भी रखा जा सकता था।
धामी साहब, आप मेरे भाई जैसे हैं और समझदार इंसान हैं। मुझे उम्मीद है कि आप इस मामले को समझेंगे और यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि किसी भी कलाकार के सम्मान को ठेस न पहुँचे।
हम उत्तराखंड से प्यार करते हैं, लेकिन कलाकारों का सम्मान भी उतना ही ज़रूरी है। ❤️🙏
@SubodhUniyal1
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 22, 2026
Uttarakhand CM Dhami urges end to controversy
Later on Thursday evening, October 22, Dhami urged that the controversy be put to rest, pointing out that Minister Uniyal had clarified his position and said he meant to cause no offence to the singer. The Chief Minister maintained that Uniyal was unaware of Daler’s poor health. “These are all distinguished artists. Uttarakhand is a land that honours writers, artists, and scholars alike,” news agency ANI quoted Dhami as saying.
“Regarding the situation that unfolded due to public pressure at the time, I believe that since the Minister has now issued a statement himself, he has clarified that he had no such intention. Therefore, I think everyone should now consider this matter closed,” he added.
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Dhami reportedly spoke with Mika over the phone and stressed that any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through dialogue in a cordial atmosphere. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining mutual respect and addressing differences amicably.