Daler Mehndi’s son defends him amid Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s accusations: ‘He was singing live’

Days after singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticised singer Daler Mehndi and accused him of not singing live during his controversial performance in Uttarakhand, Daler’s son Gurdeep has defended his father. During a live performance, Gurdeep addressed the matter while on stage and said that he did not expect Abhijeet to say this in public, and reiterated that his father was indeed singing live on stage when the controversy happened.

While on stage, Gurdeep said, “You will be glad to know that I am singing live. There is no lip-syncing, all thanks to my father, Daler Mehndi. Because that’s what I have learnt from him: that one must always sing live.” He then added, “There are some artists who say whatever just to get some views. The way Abhijeet spoke recently… I didn’t expect this from him, that he would speak this way and that too, for such a legendary singer like my father. Brother, I will send you the footage from that day, and you will find out that he was indeed singing live and not lip-syncing.”