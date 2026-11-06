Daler Mehndi’s son defends him amid Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s accusations: ‘He was singing live’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Days after singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticised singer Daler Mehndi and accused him of not singing live during his controversial performance in Uttarakhand, Daler’s son Gurdeep has defended his father. During a live performance, Gurdeep addressed the matter while on stage and said that he did not expect Abhijeet to say this in public, and reiterated that his father was indeed singing live on stage when the controversy happened.
While on stage, Gurdeep said, “You will be glad to know that I am singing live. There is no lip-syncing, all thanks to my father, Daler Mehndi. Because that’s what I have learnt from him: that one must always sing live.” He then added, “There are some artists who say whatever just to get some views. The way Abhijeet spoke recently… I didn’t expect this from him, that he would speak this way and that too, for such a legendary singer like my father. Brother, I will send you the footage from that day, and you will find out that he was indeed singing live and not lip-syncing.”
Concluding the subject, Gurdeep said, “People go through good and bad times, everyone does. But brother, I would request you to be polite. I hope that you get rid of your misconception.”
ALSO READ | Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash conjure up the perfect epic for this Kalyuga
View this post on Instagram
Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticised Daler Mehndi’s performance
The controversy around singer Daler Mehndi erupted after his show in Uttarakhand in October was halted by MLA Subodh Uniyal. The minister accused the singer of performing in a drunk state and said that he was not performing live, and just lip syncing.
Addressing the subject, Abhijeet had recently said in Chhattisgarh. “A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, ‘You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.’ He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere,” he said. While he did not name Daler, the remarks were hinted towards the veteran singer.
About Daler Mehndi controversy
The videos from the event in Uttarakhand showed that the singer’s performance was stopped midway after the minister got up on the stage and reprimanded Daler on the microphone. He accused the singer of being drunk and said, “You can’t even speak properly, how will you sing?”
Later, Daler’s brother Mika, and many other celebrities, vouched for Daler and claimed that the singer was a teetotaller. Mika even said that he would quit singing if anyone could prove that Daler was consuming alcohol. Mika shared that Daler was feeling unwell but proceeded to perform because he had already promisd the organisers.
The minister then claimed that Daler was paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and added that if he wasn’t feeling well, then he should have returned the money and refused to perform. He did not apologise over the incident despite Mika’s repeated remarks over the incident.