‘Share proof’: Singer Maninder Buttar slams Subodh Uniyal for alleging he performed drunk

Days after Mika Singh refuted Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal’s allegations that his elder brother Daler Mehndi was drunk during a recent stage performance, another Punjabi singer has come out to refute the minister’s similar claims against him. Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar shared a selfie video on his social media on Monday to demand proof from the minister for alleging that he was also drunk while performing at an Uttarakhand event back in 2019.

“I am a very simple person. I have never intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings, never indulged in any kind of misconduct, and have always tried to maintain my dignity and respect for others. I was genuinely shocked when I came to know that such things had been said about my father and me,” said Buttar.

Earlier this month, when Daler Mehndi was performing at a state event in Uttarakhand, Uniyal interrupted him and lashed out at him, claiming that Daler seems drunk, which is why he wasn’t even able to sing properly. During that exchange, the minister quoted the example of Buttar, alleging that the singer was also drunk during an earlier event, after which he was beaten black and blue.

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“Itna pita tha ki ab uska baap bhi nahi aa sakta yahan se (He was thrashed so much that even his father would not dare to come here),” claimed Buttar. However, now, the Punjabi singer has refuted Uniyal’s claims. “It was back in 2019, almost seven years ago, when I travelled to Uttarakhand for a show and performed for more than an hour. The Hon’ble Minister even came on stage and honoured me by placing a traditional Pahadi cap on my head. I performed the entire show wearing that cap,” recounted Buttar.

“I respectfully request the Hon’ble Minister to upload the complete recording of that show so that everyone can see what actually happened,” he added, claiming that Uniyal is like a father figure to him. “I have always tried to keep my family away from controversies. I have never performed under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance, and I have always taken my work seriously. All I ask is for the complete, unedited recording of that show to be made public,” he reiterated.

Subodh Uniyal’s claims against Daler, Buttar

When Daler was performing during Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, a cultural evening organised by the Uttarakhand government in Narendra Nagar, Uniyal interrupted him mid-performance, alleging he was drunk. However, the next day, Daler’s younger brother and fellow singer Mika Singh claimed that the former doesn’t drink, and if he’s found drunk, Mika would quit singing.

He also claimed that Daler chose to perform at the event in order to fill in for another artist at the last minute, and did so despite undergoing a surgery and being unwell for the past two years. However, Uniyal claimed that Daler shouldn’t have accepted the offer of Rs 26 lakh to perform at the event, if he was not up for it.

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Mika’s team on Monday told NDTV that Uniyal called up Daler and apologized to him personally. However, later in the day, the minister refuted the claim, and hinted that it’s Daler who should be apologizing to the audience for disappointing him despite accepting a fat cheque. He called that a “crime” and refused to issue an apology to the veteran singer for his behaviour, which was captured in a video that went viral.