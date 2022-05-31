Daler Mehndi mourns Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise, says government should regulate songs promoting gang and gun culture

Ever since Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Mansa, the Punjabi music industry has been in a state of shock. While many mourned the demise of the 28-year-old singer, others opened up about the gun culture in Punjab and the threat to life they face every day. Now, Daler Mehndi has opened up about the incident that has shocked the nation.

Speaking to India Today, Mehndi said he was shocked to see that Moose Wala was driving his car with hardly any security at a time when in Punjab, every singer – popular or not – has a convoy along. The veteran singer said, “I have never heard his songs but have heard his name because he is so popular. I am extremely sad.” Mehndi said he is unaware of Goldi Brar, who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s death.

On a concluding note, Daler Mehndi said, “I would request the government to pay attention to the songs and the lyrics. They should regulate songs that talk or promote drugs, gangs and gun culture or any song that has bad words for women. Such songs should be given warning. They should be stopped. All this can get controlled if this happens.”

Daler Mehndi’s brother Mika Singh also opened up about Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. In an interaction with News18, he called it an ‘shameful’ incident and spoke about how singers in Punjab often get death threats from gangsters. “I remember Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal… even Sidhu told me three years ago that he has been receiving such threats. Many singers give money and save themselves. Budding singers get such threats. They know they do so many shows and earn well.”

Mika, who expressed disappointment over the law and order situation in Punjab, was all praise for Moose Wala and called him a self-made singer. “He was not the kind of person who would drink and disturb people. He was just a singer who made a name for himself with his songs. So, if this can happen to such a nice boy and celebrity, that too without any fear of punishment, ye toh poora jaanwar vaala tareeka hai,” he said.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Mansa on May 29. Moose Wala was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district with two others, and was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital.