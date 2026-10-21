Daler Mehndi revealed why he never touched alcohol: ‘I promised my ustaad, mother’

Punjabi singer, Daler Mehndi has been entertaining the audience for over three decades, and recently, he visited Uttarakhand to perform at a cultural festival organised for Navratri. The state’s cabinet minister, Subodh Uniyal was also present at the function, and reprimanded the singer for allegedly being inebriated on stage. This incident made headlines, and after the video from the event circulated like wildfire on the internet, the minister addressed the media, saying that they had paid Rs 35 lakh to Daler Mehndi for the performance, and accused him of “lip-syncing” to the songs at the live event.

Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma, Palash Sen, Rajpal Yadav, Vir Das, and Anupam Kher are among the Bollywood celebrities who defended Daler Mehndi. Mika Singh vouched for his brother, and said that he never touched alcohol in his life, and challenged that if he is found intoxicated, he (Mika) will quit singing.

In a two-year old interview with The Lallantop, Daler Mehndi said that his guru (teacher) Rahat Ali Khan agreed to teach him only on two conditions — that he will never touch alcohol in his life, and never cut his hair. The “Tunak Tunak Tun” singer said, “My guru, Ustaad Rahat Ali Khan, from whom I learnt singing, laid down two conditions: I would never touch alcohol and never cut my hair. My mother also used to advise me the same. She would say that she prayed at Guru Gobind Singh’s gurdwara thrice in the morning, wishing for a boy. As a child, when I would look at Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan, I would wonder how I would look if I parted my hair on one side or the other. But all those desires remained unfulfilled because my mother had asked me not to cut my hair, and then Ustaad ji also said the same thing.”

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He also recalled meeting musician Amjad Ali Khan in San Francisco, where he used to drive a taxi part-time, to earn money. Going down memory lane, the “Bolo Tara Ra” singer shared, “I used to drive a taxi in San Francisco to earn some money. My elder brother was also an ustaad and was well-connected with people in the industry, so he arranged for me to meet Amjad Ali Khan. When I met him for the first time, he asked me my name and what I did for a living. He was surprised to learn that I sang ghazals and asked me to sing a few lines. After hearing my voice, he told me, ‘You have a lovely voice and you will become very famous, but never cut your hair. You will become very famous without cutting your hair’.”

Earlier, too, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Daler Mehndi had talked about not touching alcohol in order to protect his vocal chords. He said, “One reason my voice has remained intact is that I do not drink alcohol. Otherwise, it would have been much more difficult. These days, even matching the voice you had five years ago can be a challenge, but I have recorded a song (“Na Na Na Re”) that I originally sang 27 years ago.”

The song was recreated for Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimrii’s film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.