‘Daler Mehndi broke down crying’: Mika recalls brother’s reaction after controversy

Days after Uttarakhand’s cabinet minister, Subodh Uniyal, accused singer Daler Mehndi of being intoxicated on stage during a cultural performance, the state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended support to the singer. Mika Singh, along with Daler Mehndi, met the CM, and the latter assured that Daler will be invited with respect and love to Uttarakhand. Mika also addressed a press conference on Friday, where he shared that Daler broke down in tears after the incident.

As per ANI, Mika said, “When I called Paaji (brother) the next day, he broke down crying because he was emotional. I hadn’t even said anything, and he had already started crying. I told him that if your health is not good, you should not say yes. Secondly, if the minister scolded you, you should have responded at that moment. You should have said, ‘I have not been bought, and I am not some other singer’.”

To which, Daler Mehndi responded, “Mika, you know I cannot speak to anyone by shouting.” Mika added that he and Daler received several calls from the CM, who assured them that they would always be welcomed to Uttarakhand. Speaking about the video that he released a day after the controversy broke out, Mika said, “I thought about it carefully before making the video. This was about my brother, who is innocent and has done nothing wrong.”

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‘Daler Mehndi requested that I put the matter to rest’

Later in the evening, Mika took to X and shared that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had spoken to both Daler and Mika. He said that Daler has requested him to put this matter to rest now. He wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami ji, for your kind words and for taking the time to speak with me and my brother. Dhami ji, your humility and warmth truly touched our hearts. We are very happy and grateful to have spoken with you (sic)”

The tweet suggested that Mika and Daler were both ready to move on from the subject. “I am also thankful that you assured us that Daler Bhai will be invited to Uttarakhand again and given the love, respect, and samman he deserves. Daler Bhai also called me personally and requested that I put this matter to rest. I respect his wishes and want to move forward positively. Thank you, Dhami ji, for listening to us, supporting Daler Bhai, and helping bring this matter towards a positive resolution. Artists deserve respect, and Uttarakhand deserves love. Let’s move forward with dignity, mutual respect, and positivity,” said Mika.

My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami ji, for your kind words and for taking the time to speak with me and my brother. 🙏❤️ Dhami ji, your humility and warmth truly touched our hearts. We are very happy and grateful to have spoken with you. I am also thankful that you assured us that Daler Bhai will be invited to Uttarakhand again and given the love, respect, and samman he deserves. Daler Bhai also called me personally and requested that I put this matter to rest. I respect his wishes and want to move forward positively. Thank you, Dhami ji, for listening to us, supporting Daler Bhai, and helping bring this matter towards a positive resolution. Artists deserve respect, and Uttarakhand deserves love. Let’s move forward with dignity, mutual respect, and positivity. ❤️🙏 #PushkarSinghDhami #DalerMehndi #Uttarakhand #RespectForArtists — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026

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What led to the controversy?

Daler Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on October 18 when his performance was halted by MLA Subodh Uniyal. The politician accused Daler of performing in a drunk state and reprimanded him on the mic. “There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate,” he said. “We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It’s wrong. You were called because you have a big name. You can’t even speak, how will you sing?” he added.

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Soon after this, the video from the event went viral on social media. Daler’s brother Mika jumped in his defence and said that Daler Mehndi doesn’t even drink alcohol. Anupam Kher, Vir Das, Rajpal Yadav and other Bolllywood celebrities also defended Daler Mehndi.

When Daler Mehndi said he doesn’t drink alcohol

Previously, Daler Mehndi, in an interview with Navbharat Times, shared that he never touched alcohol in his life because he couldn’t afford to compromise with his vocal chords. A two-year old interview with The Lallantop had him reveal that the only condition his teacher agreed to teach him was that he never consume alcohol.

On the work front in showbiz, Daler re-recorded his iconic pop song, Na Na Na Na Na Re for Raaj Shaandilyaa’s film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video, in 2024. Speaking exclusively to SCREEN, the director-writer lauded Daler’s professionalism, and said that he flew from Delhi to Rishikesh to shoot alongside the Ganga ghats in peak winters, and shot for two full nights. He added that the singer was slightly ill even back then.