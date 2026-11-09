Daler Mehndi breaks silence on Uttarakhand concert row: ‘Felt deeply humbled by your love’

Weeks after the controversy over his performance at a Navratri event in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, Daler Mehndi has finally broken his silence to thank his fans and family who stood by him during those trying times. However, the renowned singer-songwriter refrained from addressing the row directly or explaining what happened that day.

Starting his lengthy Instagram note by wishing his fans and well-wishers a happy Diwali, he wrote, “Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me… I don’t think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me. I have read your messages, heard your words and felt your prayers. And through it all, I have felt deeply humbled and grateful.”

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He then thanked each of his family members, including his wife Taranpreet Kaur and his brother, singer Mika Singh, for their relentless support. Maintaining that his family was his “greatest strength” during that period, Daler wrote, “My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to be reckoned with. My wife Taran, with her courage and unwavering belief; Gurdeep (his son Gurdeep Mehndi), with his quiet poise and resilience; and my girls (daughters) Rabab, Ajit and Prabhjot, with their unconditional love. Each of them has been there for me in their own way, and I know how fortunate I am to have them by my side.”

He further thanked his colleagues in the entertainment industry and his fans across the country who checked in on him. “Thank you for this saropao of love, faith and respect. I receive it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude,” Daler added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daler Mehndi (@thedalermehndiofficial)

He also said that those who supported him during that period cemented the meaning of “Ik Onkar” in its truest spirit within him. “I have always believed that family is not only the people we are born into, but also the people who stand beside us when we need them most. Today, I understand that feeling more deeply than ever,” he pointed out.

“People often speak about an artist’s journey and the impact they have made when they are no longer there to hear it. I feel fortunate that I have been able to witness this love in my lifetime. To see it, to feel it and, most importantly, to be able to say thank you to the people who have given me so much. I may not have responded to every message or every word, but please know that I saw them, I felt them, and I will never forget the kindness you have shown me,” he wrote.

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Daler Mehndi concluded, “This Diwali, the diyas will shine in every home, but mere dil mein jo roshni aap sabke pyaar ne jagayi hai, woh mere liye sabse khaas hai (the light that your love has lit in my heart is the most special thing for me).”

What was Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand concert row?

The singer-songwriter’s performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair on the evening of Sunday, October 18, had courted controversy after Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted it halfway through, alleging that Daler was drunk and not singing well despite charging a hefty amount. Subodh also criticised him for allegedly lip-syncing and not singing live.

The row soon blew up, with many reacting. Finally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had to weigh in to diffuse the situation. Although it was assumed that the controversy had ended, Minister Subodh Uniyal doubled down a few days ago and reportedly maintained that he won’t apologise. “Self-respect is a vital aspect of life. If the high command asks me to apologise, I would prefer to resign from my post rather than offer an apology,” Deccan Herald quoted him as saying.