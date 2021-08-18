Daler Mehndi on doing limited number of Bollywood songs: ‘Singers work for free, I ask for Rs 6 lakh and GST upfront’

Daler Mehndi says he is proud to introduce a new rhythm to the Indian music scene. “I gave a twist to Punjabi, so that it includes folk and pure classical too. Hence my compositions were different,” the popular singer said. Mehndi, whose music fused sufi and rock tunes, was never limited to only bhangra, unlike the popular perception of Punjabi singers.

Hailing from Patna, Bihar, Mehndi moved to Delhi, but refrained from ultimately shifting base to Mumbai. In fact, all his recording work happens in Delhi. Taking credit for establishing a “parallel industry” for Bollywood, Mehndi is happy to stay connected to his roots.

Also read | Tunak Tunak Tun is a huge hit in South Korea: Daler Mehndi

“Bollywood is the most influential industry in India. It changes colour, but we managed to change the industry in totality. Today, keeping a Daler Mehndi style or tadka (in an album) has become a norm. Other singers kept dwindling but I stayed strong in my work,” Mehndi told indianexpress.com.

The artiste, who turns 54 today, has been around for more than three decades. A total filmy kid, he said he learned music from everyone around him, be it his teacher or a tailor in his hometown. “My parents and teachers always supported me. They said I’ll become a very big singer. My teachers said ‘Daler will perform in US and Canada one day’ though I didn’t even know where those countries were. I’m thankful to them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndikingofpop)

Daler Mehndi ruled the charts in 1990s with songs like “Bolo Ta Ra Ra”, “Dardi Rab Rab”, “Tunak Tunak Tun” and others. His debut album Bolo Ta Ra Ra won Channel V’s Best Indian Male Pop Artist Award in 1995. The singer shared that receiving the award from Vinod Khanna was special.

“I had been his huge fan, I still am. I have seen Kachche Dhaage at least 200 times. For the first 90 days, I watched it everyday at a cinema hall. I was 8-9 and sang for the theatre guys who then gave me the best centre seat with samosas and popcorn. So the day I got this award, I was too excited. Vinod Khanna asked me to say something, and I spoke in Punjabi. Everyone started laughing. I thought if you listen to my songs in Punjabi, you’ll listen to my Punjabi speech too. Then I spoke in Hindi that it is just the start for me. I refused to turn back ever since,” Mehndi recalled.

Mehndi’s song videos were characterised by not just peppy music but also signature dance moves and unique fashion style, including bejewelled turbans and embroidered robes. How did he crack the fashion statement?

Also Read | The song that made Amitabh Bachchan angry: Rajesh Roshan reveals stories of his 6 iconic numbers

“Robes were my idea. I wore long kurtas before. I started wearing robes after ‘Na Na Na Re’. My green robe had the famous Rajasthani design which was worn by even Aishwarya Rai in blue later,” Mehndi revealed.

And what about the energy with which he performed both on camera and on stage? He credited it to people’s blessings and no addiction. “I only had one addiction and that was my music,” he said.

Daler Mehndi’s songs were trendsetters in more than one way. His “Tunak Tunak Tun” used green screen to create multiple imageries of the artiste. Mehndi recalled the video and stated that he is happy the song became the first to use the technology. “Today the world uses it and back then nobody knew about it. It showed five elements too. It also gave the message of live and let live.”

Mehndi has a limited list of songs in Bollywood, though each one remaining a chartbuster. Be it “Kudiyan Shehar Diyan”, “Rang De Basanti”, “Dangal”, “Jiyo Re Baahubali”, “Bhootni Ke” or “Jagga Jiteya”, each one stood out in the album. Mehndi shared how Amitabh Bachchan himself approached him to do playback for his song “Na Na Na Na Na Re” from Mrityudatta (1997).

“In 1996, a friend asked me when I’ll come and work in Mumbai. I said the day Amitabh Bachchan calls me, I’ll work. Amitabh Bachchan called within the next one year and asked if I’d like to work with him,” the singer said.

Despite all, Mehndi continues to remain picky about signing Bollywood songs. He shares that’s because he’s “too costly to afford”.

“I need to like the song and its lyrics, it should be socially good for the new generation too. There isn’t an artiste costlier than me in India’s playback singing scene. I demand maximum money for a song. Other singers don’t get money,” Mehndi shared about how he selects songs.

He further added, “I’ll tell you the process of making a song today. A dummy singer first records it in Mumbai. Then it is recorded with several struggling or new singers, and then whichever voice they want, they retain the song in that singer’s voice. With me, first you pay Rs 6 lakhs and GST, then I record the song. Hence, they aren’t able to remove my song from the film because they know it is them who approached me. That’s the reason why I have less songs, firstly because I’m too costly to afford, secondly I’m very choosy about the songs and thirdly, I don’t want to do dirty work in market.”

We ask him about his opinion on the lingering debate on the monopoly of a few music companies in the market, and Mehndi says, “No company is responsible for the monopoly, but only singers. If you think ‘jo dikhta hai, woh bikta hai’ then you’re wrong. They think the more they are visible, the more their work will hold value.”

Mehndi also stays away from judging music reality shows, which in a way help artistes to stay visible and relevant. The only one he mentored was Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. According to Daler Mehndi, “It’s very easy to stay in the mind of people today.” He further added that if he gets the right amount of money, he is open to doing such shows. “I tell them I won’t do it for free. Reality shows have a budget of crores. When they are making money, even I should get it. And I will do honest judging, and say honest things. But, I want my fees.”

Over 30 years in the business and giving fans innumerable memorable songs — but what according to Mehndi has changed in our music scene? He says the quality of work has fallen. “Earlier there was one company that spent on promotions, audio, video. Now, when the singer will invest his own money, he’ll try to spend less on video, locations. Then quality suffers. It only works for two days. After that nobody remembers the song.”

Daler Mehndi however, continues to hold a niche and enjoy immense fandom. He says the adulation has passed over generations. “People remind me that I came to their wedding. Then they say this is their 20-year-old son or daughter, who’s my huge fan. My songs are still played at parties across the world,” he concluded.

Happy birthday, Daler Mehndi!