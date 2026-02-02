Dalai Lama Wins his First Grammy, India Misses Out on the golden gramophone

68th Grammy Awards: The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama won the award for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.

In a politically charged Grammy ceremony led by artists like Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga, where ‘ICE Out’ was the prominent refrain, the Dalai Lama, at 90, won his first Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. The glittering 68th Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Canadian-American singer Rufus Wainwright, who appears on the album alongwith American singers Maggie Rogers and Andra Day, accepted the award.

“It was a privilege to participate in this project. It is an honour to accept this recognition on behalf of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, whose wisdom is at the heart of this work,” said Wainright while accepting the golden gramophone.