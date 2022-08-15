Crowd goes berserk as Arijit Singh rides up on a Scooty in native town, singer to start free English coaching centre for underprivileged students

August 15, 2022 2:19:45 pm
Singer Arijit Singh has started an initiative to impart English language training for free in his hometown, Murshidabad. He also visited a local nursing college at his native place Jiaganj in Murshidabad to see if there were rooms available for rent where a class could be set up.
The singer rode up in a Scooty and a crowd soon collected there. People started chanting his name and Arijit repeatedly gestured them to pipe down.
A video of the singer at the college is doing the rounds
#ArijitSingh visits Nursing college simplicity of Arijit Singh . #ArijitSingh intends to start free English Coaching Centre at his Home Town Murshidabad. He was there at the Local Nursing college to see rooms on lease. pic.twitter.com/msmTzdpbOO
— Pk (@Prajwalk202000) August 15, 2022
In the video, students rush to take selfies with Arijit, and he obliged them.
Shankar Mondal, to whom the college belongs, told News18, “Arijit asked me if rooms are available where he could set up English classes. I enquired about the timing, and he said he needed space from 6-8am. Since any activity in the college does not start before 9am, I think we can give him the space.” He mentioned that there was a lack of English knowledge, literature and English centers. Arijit’s initiative would benefit the students.
Arijit Singh has established himself as a singer of soulful, heartbreaking and romantic ballads in the past decade. The singer, at the age of 18, became known for his participation in Fame Gurukul in 2005. After much struggle, he shifted to Mumbai in 2006, where he began his career in music. In 2013, he shot to fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. He has received much praise for his songs Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Pachtaoge, Pal, Khairiyat, Soch Na Sake, Ilahi and Humari Adhuri Kahaani were well-received by the audience. He also received the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Binte Dil from Sanjay Leela’s Padmaavat.
