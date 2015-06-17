Courtney Love takes action against Kurt Cobain film

“Courtney Love and her lawyers clearly don’t like that the film presents a compelling case for re-opening the investigation into Kurt’s death. They should respect the First Amendment and let people decide for themselves.”(Source: Reuters)

Rock singer Courtney Love has issued cease-and-desist notices against theatres showing Benjamin Statler’s “Soaked in Bleach”, a film based on her husband Kurt Cobain.

The movie follows an investigator hired to find the rocker when he disappeared from rehab a week before his body was found and touches on speculation that his widow was involved in his death, reported Deadline.

“The Film falsely presents a widely and repeatedly debunked conspiracy theory that accuses Ms Cobain of orchestrating the death of her husband Kurt Cobain”, read 51-year-old Love’s attorney in the order.

“A false accusation of criminal behaviour is defamatory… which entitles Ms. Cobain to both actual and presumed damages.”

The film’s producers, who are not subject to legal action from Love are “disturbed” by the letters, arguing the 50-year-old “Malibu” singer has made a “cowardly attack” on freedom of speech.

“Courtney Love and her lawyers clearly don’t like that the film presents a compelling case for re-opening the investigation into Kurt’s death. They should respect the First Amendment and let people decide for themselves.”

No actual complaint has been filed with the courts as of yet.

The “Nirvana” star was found dead at his Lake Washington Blvd home in 1984. He was just 27.

