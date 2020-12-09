Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana: Nostalgia done right

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan feature in the reprised version of Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

It’s impossible to forget the inimitable dance moves of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in “Husnn Hai Suhaana” from 1995 film Coolie No 1, and it’s precisely why its recreation, featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, in the film’s remake, works. Even as Varun and Sara dance to the same hook step as the original, they bring their individuality to the track in an attempt to make it their own.

Husnn Hai Suhaana has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with surprisingly minimal tweaks. The composer has only pumped up the original track – created by Anand-Milind – to give it a contemporary sound. Otherwise, from the vocals (Chandana Dixit, Abhijeet Bhattacharya) to the signature tune, everything is retained from the original track.

Besides Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan is also seen dancing with Shikha Talsania, who plays Sara’s sister. It’s similar to how Govinda danced with both Karisma and Kanchan, who played sisters in the 1995 film.

Sara Ali Khan said it was an overwhelming experience to dance to one of the most popular tracks of the ’90s. “I genuinely believe that everyone I know has listened to, enjoyed and danced on Husn Hai Suhaana. It truly was an overwhelming feeling and a dream come true when I found out I would get to feature in the reprised version of this song,” the actor said in a statement.

Sara added that she didn’t try to imitate Karisma but looked at the song as an opportunity to match steps with Varun, who is one of Hindi cinema’s best dancers.

She said, “Since I know that stepping into Karishma ma’am’s shoes is an impossible talk, I didn’t try at all to do that. Like most young girls, I too am very inspired by Karishma ma’am and am a huge fun of hers. Nonetheless, for me, being a part of ‘Husnn hai Suhaana’ was more about getting to dance with Varun Dhawan, enjoying that new chemistry, and being guided by David Ji and Ganesh Sir who truly epitomise commercial masala songs, and for me define the ’90s.”

While Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry works, the song’s video lacks freshness as it looks like a copy of Varun’s Judwaa 2 song “Oonchi Hai Building”.

Coolie No 1, also starring Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd