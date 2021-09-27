Coldplay’s Chris Martin on collaboration with BTS: ‘It’s special that the most popular band in the world is Korean’

BTS and Coldplay fans were in for a treat when the two popular bands collaborated for their Korean-English song, “My Universe“. In a 12 minute documentary, the members of both the bands expressed mutual admiration. We got to see glimpses of them recording and the conversations that went on in the recording rooms. ARMY was particularly overjoyed when Chris Martin called Jungkook impressive.

BTS leader RM mentioned that the song was dedicated to ARMY. He said, “Chris said that this song is very personal for him as a part of him is frustrated by the fact that Coldplay can’t play live in a concert. I thought how to make this relevant to BTS. Since the lyrics go, ‘You are my universe’, this song should definitely be dedicated to ARMY. I wrote the lyrics while picturing the day we will reunite with ARMY.”

Chris Martin also expressed that he found hope in the fact that two entirely different sets of people have been united by music. “It’s very special to me that the most popular artistes in the world speak Korean and is like a group of brothers, not from the West. It feels very hopeful to me, in terms of thinking of the world as one family. Then of course, when you see who they are and their songs, it’s really a message of togetherness, and being yourself,” he said.

The Bangtan boys also said that they hoped that this song brings joy and hope to people. V said, “I hope this song has a positive impact on people.”

During the course of the video, Jungkook called Chris Martin the ‘king of stadium tours’, while V said that he had looked up to him as an idol at some point in his life. Jin added, “Hearing that such a big celebrity like him agree to collaborate with us, I thought, ‘What do I do?’ I was fascinated that such a celebrity was willing to work with us. Suga added, “Many of their songs have become a part of modern culture. They also had a concert in Korea five years ago.”

The two bands struck a close, warm and affectionate friendship, and RM said that he found Chris to be a ‘humble, down to earth human being’. “He doesn’t hold any prejudice in his heart.” RM also added that the fact that they got to collaborate with Coldplay is a mark of how far they’ve come.