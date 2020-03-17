Chris Martin, John Legend livestream mini-concerts for fans amid coronavirus outbreak

Chris Martin and John Legend performed on Instagram live to de-stress fans who are forced to socially distance themselves. (Photos: Reuters/File) Chris Martin and John Legend performed on Instagram live to de-stress fans who are forced to socially distance themselves. (Photos: Reuters/File)

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and John Legend have joined hands for The Together, At Home series, a partnership between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. As part of the charitable gesture and to de-stress fans who are forced to socially distance themselves, the singers performed mini-concerts on Instagram Live.

Martin on Monday posted a tweet from Coldplay’s official social media handle. It read, “Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome”

During the Instagram Live, Martin responded to fans’ concerns over the pandemic before crooning several Coldplay classics like “Viva La Vida”, “Trouble” and “Yellow”. He also covered David Bowie’s “Life On Mars”. Before signing off, the singer revealed that John Legend will be the next artiste to perform in the series.

It’ll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

On his part, John Legend retweeted Coldplay’s tweet and wrote, “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome”. He added, “It’ll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to.”

Also read: Here’s what celebrities are saying about the threat of coronavirus

WHO plans to raise 675 million dollars towards COVID-19 relief in the next one month through The Together, At Home series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd