scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

Coldplay, BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’ to release on this date

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.

By: PTI | London |
September 13, 2021 9:47:58 pm
btsBTS is teaming up with Coldplay for a new track. (Photo: AP Images)

After months of speculation, British band Coldplay and South Korean music sensation BTS on Monday confirmed they are joining hands for a single titled “My Universe”.

The track is slated to be released on September 24. Both the groups made the announcement on social media.

More on BTS |‘RM is the starting point of the life I lead today’: Why BTS cherishes their ‘God of destruction’

“#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th //” wrote Coldplay on Instagram alongside the cover art of the song. Big Hit, the label behind BTS, also shared the news on their official Twitter handle. “#Coldplay X BTS – My Universe,” the tweet read.

BTS — comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook — recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series “Released” ahead of the premiere of “BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ MV (Shorts Challenge version).”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay’s 2005 hit number “Fix You” on MTV Unplugged.

The British group later shared a link of BTS’ special performance on Twitter, writing “beautiful” in Korean and signed “Love” in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay’s new song.

On Sunday night, BTS won the best group and best K-pop act trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kareena Kapoor: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement