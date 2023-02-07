scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Coke Studio Bharat releases its first song Udja. Watch here

Composed by OAFF and Savera, with vocals by Burrah, Jasleen Royal and Savera Mehta, 'Udja' has been written by Burrah and Kausar Munir.

Coke Studio BharatCoke Studio Bharat launched 'Udja' on Tuesday.
Coke Studio recently relaunched its show in India under the name Coke Studio Bharat. The makers on Tuesday released the first song from Coke Studio Bharat, “Udja”.

Composed by OAFF & Savera, with vocals by Burrah, Jasleen Royal and Savera Mehta, “Udja” has been written by Burrah and Kausar Munir. The song has been described as a “bitter-sweet journey of two people who part ways with the promise of a better future. It says Udja is an ode to hope and the energy of new beginnings.”

Watch Udja music video here:

Coke Studio Bharat will feature celebrated musicians like Amira Gill, Achint, Aditya Gadhvi, Arijit Datta, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ashima Mahajan, Armaan Malik, Bombay Brass, Burrah, Charan Raj, Deveshi Sahgal, Dhruv Vishwanath, Diljit Dosanjh, Donn Bhatt, Hashbass, Jasleen Royal, Kanwar Grewal, Mahan Sehgal, Mansa Pandey, Maithili Thakur & Brothers, Mohammad Muneem, Noor Mohammad, OAFF & Savera, Osho Jain, Prabhdeep, Rashmeet Kaur, Seedhe Maut, Sakur Khan & Sons, Sanjith Hegde, Shillong Chamber Choir and Tajdar Junaid. This season of Coke Studio Bharat is curated by Ankur Tewari.

The songs from Coke Studio Bharat will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music, and Audible among other platforms.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 19:57 IST
