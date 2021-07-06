CLOY star Hyun Bin sings Shallow and fans are swept off their feet. Watch video

South Korean actor Hyun Bin established himself as one of the leading Hallyu actors with his performance in the series Crash Landing On You (CLOY). The show told the story of a rich South Korean heiress accidentally paragliding into the North Korea, and falling in love with a military officer. The show is now the highest TVN rated drama and the third highest-rated cable drama in South Korean TV cable television history. With this role, Hyun Bin became one of the highest-paid South Korean actors, following closely on the heels of Kim Soo-Hyun.

As it turns out, Hyun Bin has many hidden talents tucked away, one of them being his singing prowess. An old video of him singing Shallow, from the film A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga made the rounds on the internet recently from a fan meet in 2019. In the video, Hyun Bin comes to the stage rather nervously, and then starts singing. The crowds hoot and cheer for him, because it’s not everyday that Captain Ri (Hyun Bin’s character in CLOY) serenades you.

Hyun Bin’s personal life makes waves too, as he is in a steady relationship with his CLOY co-star, Son Ye-jin. Their relationship was confirmed this year in January and fans couldn’t be happier.

Hyun Bin’s agency had shared a statement which read as “We would like to make our official announcement regarding the news of Hyun Bin reported earlier today. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met during their work and began a relationship that has continued after their drama ended. Please send your warm regards and support to them.”