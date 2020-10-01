Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose baby after pregnancy complications

Chrissy Teigen shared her tragic loss on social media. (Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

Singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news of the loss of their baby boy. The news comes a day after Teigen talked about suffering pregnancy complications.

Teigen, who is extremely active on social media, shared a long note, expressing her grief. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she shared.

Chrissy Teigen shared a few photos from the hospital as well. She had been sharing photos and videos from the hospital for the past couple of days.

Teigen further wrote, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she concluded.

Her husband John Legend shared, “We love you, Jack.”

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

In a subsequent post, Chrissy Teigen wrote, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, Channing Tatum, Charlie Puth, Aaron Paul, Viola Davis and Olivia Munn sent the couple their condolences via social media.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles.

