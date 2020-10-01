Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose baby after pregnancy complications

Singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news of the loss of their baby boy. The news comes a day after Teigen talked about suffering pregnancy complications.
Teigen, who is extremely active on social media, shared a long note, expressing her grief. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she shared.
Chrissy Teigen shared a few photos from the hospital as well. She had been sharing photos and videos from the hospital for the past couple of days.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Her husband John Legend shared, “We love you, Jack.”
In a subsequent post, Chrissy Teigen wrote, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”
Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, Channing Tatum, Charlie Puth, Aaron Paul, Viola Davis and Olivia Munn sent the couple their condolences via social media.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles.
