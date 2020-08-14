Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting third child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting baby No. 3. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

It’s baby No. 3 for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The couple revealed they are expecting in Legend’s video for the song Wild, which premiered on Thursday. It features Teigen and Legend holding her baby bump at the end of the clip. The video also features their 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

Wild, featuring Grammy-winning singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr., is from Legend’s recent album Bigger Love. The video, shot in Mexico, was directed by Nabil Elderkin, who introduced Legend to Teigen 14 years ago.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were married in 2013.

