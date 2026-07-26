Chris Brown pleads guilty over bottle attack at a London nightclub

Chris Brown had denied attacking Abraham Diaw with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in February 2023.

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown pleaded guilty Friday to brawling at a London nightclub in 2023 when he hit a music producer on the head with a bottle.

Brown, 37, previously had denied more serious charges over what prosecutors called a “vicious attack.” He changed his plea Friday during a hearing at London’s Southwark Crown Court, pleading guilty to a count of affray.

In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

Brown’s friend and vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu also pleaded guilty to affray. The two men had been due to stand trial in October.