Charlie Puth defends BTS’ Jungkook after troll says ‘Puth carried’ Left And Right, says it was a ‘team effort’

Singer Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s Left And Right continues to rise on the Billboard charts, ever since its release last month. Recently, Charlie Puth shut down a troll who said that Charlie ‘carried the song’, invalidating Jungkook’s contribution.

The user commented “Puth carried” on the Billboard tweet, to which Charlie responded, “Team effort.” Charlie Puth hasn’t held back from expressing his staunch admiration for the BTS vocalist in several interviews, praising his ‘perfect pitch’. “It’s very easy collaborating with Jungkook. He sent over a perfect vocal & I had it in my head for a while that somebody would sing this song with me & I thought he would be perfect for it because we’ve had this musical chemistry,” he had said. He also mentioned that he did not have to alter Jungkook’s vocals in any way, because he sounded perfect in the final cut.

The song Left And Right released soon after BTS’ emotional Festa 2022 dinner where the band had discussed taking a break and focussing on solo careers for a while. In the short and catchy track, Charlie Puth and Jungkook muse over their relationship. ARMY has had hilarious interpretations of the song, including that Charlie is a BTS fanboy and obsesses over Jungkook, just like them.

Meanwhile, BTS members have found different ways to entertain ARMY. While J-Hope brought the house down at Lollapalooza in Chicago, members Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin have planned a collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, that will release on August 5. Moreover, fans have more to rejoice as BTS’ variety show, Run BTS is returning after a ten-month break and ARMY can again see the members enjoy themselves, play games, and compete with each other. Apart from this, BTS will also perform in Busan in October.