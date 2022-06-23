scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Charlie Puth and Jungkook share fun bromance in new Left And Right teaser, fans can’t wait for ‘epic’ track

Charlie Puth shared a teaser of his upcoming collaboration Left And Right with BTS's Jungkook, which will release on Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 8:32:32 pm
BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth in new track

Singer Charlie Puth shared the teaser of his video Left And Right, which is a collaboration with BTS’s Jungkook. In the snippet, the artistes showcase their bromance, both clad in pink and white suits as they sing the catchy love song. Charlie had shared an earlier video on Twitter, where he calls Jungkook and asks him to try singing the song.

Also read |BTS, the seven boys who revolutionised K-Pop: Their story of blood, sweat and tears

Charlie Puth wrote, “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Needless to say, BTS ARMY and Charlie Puth fans are excited and have flooded the comment section with hearts. One wrote, “This will be epic, cannot wait!” Another wrote, “Congratulations Charlie for featuring in Jungkook’s new song.” A third wrote, “When you’re obsessed with @charlieputh and also Jungkook. And suddenly they r doing a collab  can’t imagine how many times I’m gonna repeat the song.” 

This brings much joy to ARMY especially who have been worried since last week after BTS said at an emotional FESTA 2022 dinner that they were exhausted and needed a break. The discussion led to an intense debate online with ARMY shutting down those who insisted that BTS should continue working. The furore became more severe after  Lee Ja-yeon, president of the Korean Singers association released a statement, requesting them to reconsider their hiatus. Nevertheless, the band members have firmly maintained that they would be continuing with group activities, but would also put more emphasis on their solo careers. While Jungkook has a single prepared with Charlie Puth, J-Hope is ready to headline the Lollapalooza festival at the end of July.

