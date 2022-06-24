Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Left and Right’ out now, ARMY rejoices

Weeks after sharing details of their upcoming collaboration and its teaser, Charlie Puth and BTS’s Jungkook’s upbeat new single ‘Left and Right‘ is finally out. The quirky music video of this groovy song features both the artists dressed in colours and performing against the elaborate sets. The song is all things sweet and takes the listener back in time and makes them reminisce.

Sharing the news of the release of song and the music video, Charlie Puth wrote, “LEFT AND RIGHT IS OUT EVERYWHERE!!! LOVE CHARLIE AND KOOKIE 💚💚💚,” and shared candid photos with Jungkook.

This song track of over two and a half minutes is Jungkook’s first individual project following the hiatus of the Korean pop band BTS. For Charlie Puth, however, ‘Left and Right’ is his third release this year following That’s Hilarious and Light Switch.

Jungkook is BTS’s youngest member and the Army fans couldn’t help but rejoice when Charlie shared the news of the duo collaborating. Charlie Puth had taken to Instagram to share a video of the two singing “Memories follow me left and right” from their upcoming song. The post read, “Pre-save Left and Right (with Jung Kook) !!” Ever since the duo has been sharing videos of them jamming and singing together.

The release was also shared on the official page of BTS and received lots of love from fans. “CHARLIE & KOOKIE ARE STUNNING💜💐🕺🏻” wrote one user, while the other wrote, “’I AM CRYING 😭💚 THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL 😍😭🥰💚💜🎶”.