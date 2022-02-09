Charli XCX reaches out to Seventeen’s Vernon for a collaboration, he reacts: ‘Can’t believe this is real’

Seventeen’s fans are over the moon as the band’s member Vernon might collaborate with Charli XCX. After getting in touch on Twitter last year, Charli reached out to Vernon again, asking him for a collaboration, to which he responded in affirmative.

A few minutes after tweeting, “How do i get in touch with Vernon??”, Charli XCX tagged Seventeen’s official Twitter account and asked, “Hi [SEVENTEEN] wanna collab?”

Vernon replied, “YES. still can’t believe this is real wow,” and Charli responded, “OMG.”

omg hi love u and ur exceptional taste 💕 https://t.co/Tx07Hd8vZV — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 19, 2021

Their conversation began last year, when Vernon mentioned in an interview with W magazine that he likes to sing Charli XCX’s songs in the shower. British singer-songwriter reacted to this and tweeted, “Omg hi love u and ur exceptional taste”. Vernon didn’t see her tweet until a couple of weeks later and wrote back, “Wow, just saw this, thank you!”

The band Seventeen, debuted in 2015 and has 13 members, S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. While the band performs as one unit, the members are compartmentalised into three specialised units—including Hip-Hop team, Vocal Team and Performance Team.