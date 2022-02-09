scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

Charli XCX reaches out to Seventeen’s Vernon for a collaboration, he reacts: ‘Can’t believe this is real’

Seventeen's Vernon and British songwriter Charli XCX might soon have a collaboration, going by their latest Twitter exchange.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 9, 2022 12:43:43 pm
SeventeenSeventeen's band member Vernon will collaborate with Charli XCX (Photos: Instagram/ Seventeen, Charli XCX)

Seventeen’s fans are over the moon as the band’s member Vernon might collaborate with Charli XCX. After getting in touch on Twitter last year, Charli reached out to Vernon again, asking him for a collaboration, to which he responded in affirmative.

A few minutes after tweeting, “How do i get in touch with Vernon??”, Charli XCX tagged Seventeen’s official Twitter account and asked, “Hi [SEVENTEEN] wanna collab?”

Vernon replied, “YES. still can’t believe this is real wow,” and Charli responded, “OMG.”

Also Read |Seventeen’s Joshua says Jeonghan has ‘a lot of worries like him’, S Coups is ‘straightforward’

Their conversation began last year, when Vernon mentioned in an interview with W magazine that he likes to sing Charli XCX’s songs in the shower. British singer-songwriter reacted to this and tweeted, “Omg hi love u and ur exceptional taste”. Vernon didn’t see her tweet until a couple of weeks later and wrote back, “Wow, just saw this, thank you!”

The band Seventeen, debuted in 2015 and has 13 members, S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. While the band performs as one unit, the members are compartmentalised into three specialised units—including Hip-Hop team, Vocal Team and Performance Team.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika padukone, alia bhatt, shilpa shetty, sara ali khan
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement