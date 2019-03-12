Chance The Rapper gets married to Kristen Corley

Toggle Menu
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley dated for over 10 years before tying the knot on Saturday at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

Chance the Rapper has got married to Kirsten Corley. (Source: Chance The Rapper/Instagram)

Chance the Rapper has got married to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley.

The rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, and his fiancee had dated for over 10 years before tying the knot on Saturday at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, reported People.

“The Bennetts,” wrote the rapper on social media while posting a photo of his with Corley. In the photo, the rapper is seen wearing a white tuxedo while the bride donned a strapless gown.

The ceremony was attended by Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West, who has long been friends with Chance.

Comedian Dave Chappelle and gospel star Kirk Franklin were also in attendance, according to photos posted by Chance on Monday.

