Celine Dion postpones Courage World Tour amid coronavirus outbreak

Singer Celine Dion has pushed her Courage World Tour amid growing concerns over coronavirus spread.

The Oscar winner announced on social media that all her gigs from March 24 through April 27 will be rescheduled.

Céline Dion #CourageWorldTour dates postponed in North America. Show dates from March 24 through April 27, 2020 to be rescheduled. – Team Célinehttps://t.co/s2dzxpp9me pic.twitter.com/9h2qFGxYxY — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 13, 2020

Dion was set to perform in Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Vancouver, Portland, Oakland and other major cities in North America.

According to the statement shared by the 51-year-old singer on Twitter, ticket holders of the postponed performances can use their original tickets at the rescheduled dates later this year.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.

The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday.

