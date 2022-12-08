scorecardresearch
Celine Dion opens up about suffering from a rare neurological disorder: ‘It is not allowing me to use my vocal cords…’

Celine Dion shared that she is suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which is incurable.

celine dionCeline Dion got emotional as she opened up about her health condition. (Photo: Celine Dion/Instagram)
Singer Celine Dion took to social media on Thursday to share a video, in which she opened up about a health issue she has been facing for a long time. Dion shared that she is suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which is incurable.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the singer wrote, “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

In the emotional video, Celine Dion said, “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

She added, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.” However, the five-time Grammy winner shared that she has the support of her three sons who are giving her hope.

Celine Dion further said she misses her fans more than anything and thus is working towards making her health better so that she is back on the stage. The singer concluded on a tearful note as she said, “I’m doing everything I can to recuperate. I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, the Stiff Person Syndrome affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. It can leave the patients wheelchair-bound or bedridden.

